Donald Trump seeks mistrial in New York fraud case, alleging bias by judge

Donald Trump is seeking a mistrial in New York state’s $250 million civil fraud lawsuit, alleging the judge and his law clerk have tainted the case with rampant political bias.

Former US President Donald Trump (Reuters)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The request, filed Wednesday in Manhattan, is the latest clash between Trump’s legal team and Justice Arthur Engoron, who issued a gag order against the former president barring him from publicly commenting on his law clerk. Trump has been fined a total of $15,000 for twice violating the order.

The trial, in a suit filed last year by New York Attorney General Letitia James and accusing Trump of inflating asset valuations, is now in its second month. It’s one of six trials Trump is facing as he campaigns to return to the White House in the 2024 presidential election.