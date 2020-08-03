e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Donald Trump takes disciplinary action against TVA leadership

Donald Trump takes disciplinary action against TVA leadership

President Donald Trump said Monday that he had fired the chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority claiming it has betrayed American workers.

world Updated: Aug 03, 2020 22:25 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Washington
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump(Reuters photo)
         

President Donald Trump said Monday that he had fired the chair of the Tennessee Valley Authority claiming it has betrayed American workers.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he was formally removing the authority’s chair of the board and another member of the board and threatened to remove other board members if they keep hiring foreign labor.

The TVA is a federally owned corporation created in 1933 to provide flood control, electricity generation, fertilizer manufacturing and economic development to the Tennessee Valley, a region that was hard hit by the Great Depression. The region covers most of Tennessee and parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky as well as small sections of Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

He said the TVA board must immediately hire a new chief executive officer that “puts the interests of Americans first.”

U.S. Tech Workers, a nonprofit that wants to limit visas given to foreign technology workers, took out an ad to persuade Trump to stop the TVA from outsourcing much of its information technology division. The group, led by Kevin Lynn, criticized the TVA for furloughing its own workers and replacing them with contractors using foreign workers with H-1B visas.

tags
top news
Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
In Ayodhya, another priest tests Covid-19 positive, head priest says he’s worried
In Ayodhya, another priest tests Covid-19 positive, head priest says he’s worried
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Pak army tries to corner Supreme Court’s tough judge. It is worried about 2023
Curfew in J-K’s Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
Curfew in J-K’s Srinagar till August 5 over fears of ‘violent protests’
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
PM Modi, President Ghani discuss evolving security situation, terrorism in region
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Anxious WHO implores world to ‘do it all’ in long war on Covid-19
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan court allows India to appoint lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav
Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment
Zafaryab Jilani on why 5-acre land 22 km from Ayodhya violates SC judgment
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In