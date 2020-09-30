e-paper
Donald Trump won't say when he'll make taxes public

Donald Trump won’t say when he’ll make taxes public

During the first presidential debate Tuesday, Trump was asked specifically about a report in The New York Times that revealed he paid only $750 in personal income taxes each o

world Updated: Sep 30, 2020 08:28 IST
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
All presidents except Trump have publicly released their taxes since the presidency of Richard Nixon.
All presidents except Trump have publicly released their taxes since the presidency of Richard Nixon.(AFP)
         

President Donald Trump won’t say when he will finally make his personal taxes public as he has long promised.

During the first presidential debate Tuesday, Trump was asked specifically about a report in The New York Times that revealed he paid only $750 in personal income taxes each of those years.

US Presidential Election: Full coverage

Trump has said since 2016 that he would eventually release them. But when asked by moderator Chris Wallace when, he said only: “You’ll get to see it.” Democratic nominee Joe Biden quickly used that as a point of attack, saying Trump “does take advantage of the tax code” and “pays less tax than a schoolteacher.” Trump shrugged off the attack, saying that all business leaders do the same “unless they are stupid.”

