Driven by Omicron variant, Canada in the grip of rising Covid cases

As daily infections, driven by the Omicron variant of Covid-19, continue to surge in Canada, the crisis has led to provinces reimposing restrictions with Quebec also announcing it will allow some healthcare workers who have tested positive to remain at work.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the first time since the pandemic began, Canada recorded over 25,000 new cases with 25,238 on Tuesday. Canada has also crossed the 2mn mark in total infections since the coronavirus crisis commenced in 2020.

Meanwhile, as cases increase sharply, many provinces have closed gyms, nightclubs and bars, while other establishments, like restaurants have to operate at 50% capacity. The worst-hit province of Quebec, with 12,833 new cases, is trying to deal with the problem by taking the radical step of allowing some infected healthcare workers to remain at their stations.

“If we had the staff we needed, we wouldn’t have to implement this measure,” according to the Montreal Gazette’s translation of Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé’s remarks in French.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He explained the provincial system was in a “vice” where there were more cases while fewer healthcare workers were available. However, the announcement was criticised by unions representing healthcare staff over the measure.

Meanwhile, another member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Cabinet has tested positive for Covid-19. Labour minister Seamus O’Regan tweeted he took a rapid test and tested positive. He will remain in self-isolation.

O’Regan’s case may be a breakthrough since he also stated he has received three vaccine doses.

Last week, Canada’s foreign minister Melanie Joly had also tested positive, after undergoing a rapid test.

As cases reach new highs each day, several provinces, including Quebec, have accelerated their administration of booster doses.