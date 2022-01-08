Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude rocks China's Qinghai

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan county in northwest China's Qinghai Province on Saturday (local time), local media reported citing China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km at 1:45 am (Beijing Time), as per Xinhua News Agency.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON