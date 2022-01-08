Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude rocks China's Qinghai

The epicenter was monitored at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude.
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan county in northwest China(File Photo)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 05:14 AM IST
ANI | , Beijing

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan county in northwest China's Qinghai Province on Saturday (local time), local media reported citing China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km at 1:45 am (Beijing Time), as per Xinhua News Agency.

