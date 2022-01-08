Home / World News / Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude rocks China's Qinghai
world news

Earthquake of 6.9 magnitude rocks China's Qinghai

The epicenter was monitored at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude.
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan county in northwest China(File Photo)
A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan county in northwest China(File Photo)
Published on Jan 08, 2022 05:14 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Beijing

A 6.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Menyuan county in northwest China's Qinghai Province on Saturday (local time), local media reported citing China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 37.77 degrees north latitude and 101.26 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km at 1:45 am (Beijing Time), as per Xinhua News Agency.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out