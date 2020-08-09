e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 09, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Eastman Kodak’s $765 million US loan agreement on hold after recent allegations

Eastman Kodak’s $765 million US loan agreement on hold after recent allegations

Earlier this week, senior Democratic lawmakers asked federal regulators to investigate securities transactions made by the company and its executives around the time it learned it could receive the government loan.

world Updated: Aug 09, 2020 08:51 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
New York
Signage is displayed outside the Eastman Kodak Co. headquarters complex in Rochester, New York, US.
Signage is displayed outside the Eastman Kodak Co. headquarters complex in Rochester, New York, US. (Bloomberg)
         

Eastman Kodak Co’s $765 million (587 million pounds) loan agreement with the US government to produce pharmaceutical ingredients has been put on hold due to “recent allegations of wrongdoing,” the US International Development Finance Corp (DFC) said.

Earlier this week, senior Democratic lawmakers asked federal regulators to investigate securities transactions made by the company and its executives around the time it learned it could receive the government loan.

“Recent allegations of wrongdoing raise serious concerns,” DFC said late on Friday in a tweet.

“We will not proceed any further unless these allegations are cleared,” the DFC said. It was referring to a letter of interest it signed on July 28 with Kodak.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the government would investigate the circumstances surrounding the announcement of the loan, which will help the photographic equipment maker shift into making pharmaceuticals at its US factories.

Kodak shares surged more than 1,000% last week after the loan was announced, generating a windfall for executives, some of whom had received options one day earlier.

Lawmakers said they had “serious concerns” about the transactions and asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate the circumstances surrounding the matter. They cited growing concerns about insider trading.

The company said it had appointed a special committee of independent directors of its board to conduct an internal review.

“The internal review will be conducted for the Committee by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP,” Eastman Kodak said in a statement.

tags
top news
In push for self-reliance, defence ministry to put embargo on import of 101 items
In push for self-reliance, defence ministry to put embargo on import of 101 items
9 Covid-19 patients killed as hotel turned care centre catches fire in Vijayawada
9 Covid-19 patients killed as hotel turned care centre catches fire in Vijayawada
LIVE: Nearly 65,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally past 2.15 mn
LIVE: Nearly 65,000 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours take India’s tally past 2.15 mn
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
Kozhikode plane crash: Flight was shaking, it was a nightmare, recount survivors
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
BJP worker out on morning walk fired upon in Budgam, third attack in 5 days
Kerala rains: Govt asks people in coastal areas to be ready for evacuation
Kerala rains: Govt asks people in coastal areas to be ready for evacuation
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
13 districts account for 1 in seven Covid-19 deaths in India
‘Such opportunities cannot be wasted’: Afridi reacts to Pak’s loss to Eng
‘Such opportunities cannot be wasted’: Afridi reacts to Pak’s loss to Eng
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Kerala LandslideIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In