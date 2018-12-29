 Egyptian forces kill 40 militants after attack on tourists
Egyptian forces kill 40 militants after attack on tourists

The militants were planning attacks against churches, state institutions, economic interests, the armed forces and tourist sites, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Saturday.

Updated: Dec 29, 2018 20:12 IST
Cairo
Picture taken on December 28, 2018 shows a tourist bus which was attacked being towed away from the scene, in Giza province south of the Egyptian capital Cairo. (AFP Photo)

Egyptian security forces killed 40 militants in two operations after four people died in a roadside bomb that struck a tour bus in Greater Cairo on Friday.

The militants were planning attacks against churches, state institutions, economic interests, the armed forces and tourist sites, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement on Saturday. The operations took place in northern Sinai and Giza.

Three Vietnamese nationals and an Egyptian tour guide were killed in the bombing attack on Friday, the state-run Ahram Gate reported, citing a statement from the country’s Public Prosecutor Nabil Sadeq.

Egypt’s Coptic Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7.

