Elizabeth II approves Camilla as ‘Queen Consort’ when Charles is king

In a letter written to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne, Elizabeth said the occasion had given her pause to reflect upon the loyalty and affection shown to her by the British public.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 04:44 AM IST
Reuters | , London

Britain's Queen Elizabeth said on Saturday that she would like Prince Charles' wife Camilla to take the title of Queen Consort when he becomes king.

"And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes king, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," Elizabeth said.

Charles and Camilla, long-time lovers, were married in 2005 in a civil ceremony in Windsor.

Elizabeth's move reflects a wider acceptance of Camilla's status as a royal.

Tabloid newspapers no longer target her as they did in the decade following the death of Charles' first wife, Princess Diana.

Camilla - whose current title is Duchess of Cornwall - now regularly represents the royal family alongside Charles during official duties.

Throughout British history, the wife of a king typically is given the title Queen Consort, which has no constitutional powers. At the time of their marriage, it had been officially decided that Camilla would use the title Princess Consort if Charles were to become king.

