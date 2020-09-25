e-paper
Home / World News / Endo starts manufacturing Novavax’s potential Covid-19 vaccine

Endo starts manufacturing Novavax’s potential Covid-19 vaccine

The news comes a day after Novavax launched a late-stage trial of the vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, in the United Kingdom.

world Updated: Sep 25, 2020 17:27 IST
Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai
Signage is displayed outside the Novavax Inc. headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US.
Generic drugmaker Endo said on Friday it was manufacturing Novavax Inc’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine, sending its shares up 10% before the trading bell.

The news comes a day after Novavax launched a late-stage trial of the vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, in the United Kingdom.

Endo said it has signed a deal with Novavax and its unit Par Sterile has begun production of the final drug product, with initial batches to be used in Novavax’s phase-3 clinical trial in the United States.

Financials and other terms of the non-exclusive agreement were not disclosed.

NVX-CoV2373 is currently also being tested in two ongoing mid-stage trials that began in August.

