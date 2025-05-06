Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EU and UK to hold annual summits, draft statement shows

Reuters |
May 06, 2025 04:58 PM IST

EU-BRITAIN-SUMMITS:EU and UK to hold annual summits, draft statement shows

BRUSSELS - The European Union and United Kingdom will agree to hold annual summits to take stock of their bilateral relationship, according to a draft statement prepared for an upcoming summit in London seen by Reuters.

EU and UK to hold annual summits, draft statement shows
EU and UK to hold annual summits, draft statement shows

The EU and Britain are set to hold a summit in London on May 19, and the draft is the latest iteration of a joint text that leaders are set to agree at the gathering.

"We agreed that a stable foundation for our relationship is vital, and, in this context, we reaffirmed our commitment to the full, timely and faithful implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement, including the Windsor Framework, and the Trade and

Cooperation Agreement," according to the draft, referring to texts related to Brexit.

"We agreed to hold annual UK-EU summits to take stock of the bilateral relationship," said the text, dated May 6 and shared with EU delegations.

The draft outlines the two sides' view on global priorities, including continued support for Ukraine and an agreement to remain ready to exert pressure on Russia.

The EU and UK also said they recognised the shared challenge of irregular migration and that there is a need to address it with third countries.

"We also recognised the need to do more to secure our respective external borders, while remaining committed to ensuring international protection for those who need it," the draft said.

The draft noted that "we recognised the importance of transatlantic cooperation in addressing global challenges, fostering economic growth, and ensuring peace and security."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Canada Election 2025 result live updates
News / World News / EU and UK to hold annual summits, draft statement shows
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On