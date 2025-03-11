Menu Explore
EU foreign affairs chief slams rise of the 'rule of force'

AFP |
Mar 11, 2025 09:35 PM IST

The EU's foreign affairs chief told the UN Security Council on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine was just one of a rising number of cases where the "rule of force" has replaced international law.

Eighty years after its creation the United Nations now faces "unprecedented pressure," Kaja Kallas told a council meeting on relations with the European Union.

"We see blatant violations of the UN Charter. We see attempts to replace the rule of law by the rule of force," the former Estonian prime minister said.

"The EU calls for the respect of international law, international humanitarian law and human rights in every context they are at risk or actively violated. Be it in Gaza, Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Myanmar, Haiti or Ukraine," she added.

Amid intense US pressure on Ukraine to make a deal to end fighting with Russia, Kallas reaffirmed EU support for Kyiv and its demands for a "just and lasting peace" in line with the UN Charter.

"Europe has learnt from its own history that giving in to aggressors' demands leads to more violence," the official told envoys including from the United States and Russia, two of the Security Council's permanent members.

"This war can end instantly if Russia the only one responsible withdraws its troops and stops bombing Ukraine. Russia can stop this war any time but it has chosen not to, despite all the efforts so far," Kallas said.

The EU high representative for foreign affairs also called on Israel to lift obstacles on aid entering Gaza.

"It is imperative that the delivery of humanitarian aid is not politicized or conditional. Any and all blockades to delivery of aid at scale must be lifted," Kallas said.

Israel started blocking aid entering Gaza again on March 2, demanding that Palestinian militant group Hamas accept its terms for extending a ceasefire that came into force in January.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

