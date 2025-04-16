By Amina Ismail EU issues list of 'safe countries' for migrant returns that includes Egypt, Tunisia

April 16 - The European Commission on Wednesday included countries such as Egypt and Tunisia, where human rights have come under scrutiny, on a list of "safe countries" to which failed asylum seekers could be returned.

The EU list, criticised by human rights groups, would allow "member states to process asylum claims of nationals from countries on the list in an accelerated procedure, on the basis that their claims are unlikely to be successful," the Commission said in a statement.

Despite a 38% drop in illegal migrant entries to the EU last year - to the lowest level since 2021 - immigration remains a highly sensitive issue among the bloc's 27 member states.

The list of "safe countries of origin", which includes Bangladesh, Colombia, India, Kosovo, Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia, can be expanded or reviewed over time.

The concept of safe countries in asylum procedures "may lead to discrimination among refugees based on their country of nationality and detract from an individualised assessment," said Hussein Baoumi, a foreign policy specialist at Amnesty International in Brussels.

"The EU must ensure that groups at specific risk in each country, for example political opponents, LGBTI individuals, journalists and human rights defenders are clarified, while also enhancing engagement with listed countries to address human rights concerns," he added.

The proposal is an amendment to the Asylum Procedures Regulation that is part of the EU migration pact adopted in 2023 and due to take effect in 2026. It still requires approval from the European Parliament and EU governments.

In March, the Commission introduced new rules on migrant returns, which drew a significant backlash from rights groups who said they could lead to human rights violations.

