George Monastiriakos normally supports abolishing the monarchy, but "in this moment we're all monarchists," he said as King Charles III visited Canada during a difficult time marked by deep trade and sovereignty disputes with the United States. Even Canadian royal abolitionists appear all smiles for king's visit

The 32-year-old was headed with throngs of others to Landsdowne Park in downtown Ottawa for the first stop in the king and Queen Camilla's brief trip to the Canadian capital, describing it as a "historic moment."

Thousands showed up for a chance to glimpse the couple, with royal splendor and ceremonial elegance on full display for the king's first visit since his coronation.

"God save the King!" and "Allo Mark Carney," the crowd chanted upon their arrival.

In addition to the large cheering crowds, the monarchs were to be treated to Indigenous music and military honors, and Prime Minister Carney has invited the king to deliver a speech from the throne, a symbolic pushback against US President Donald Trump's threats to annex Canada.

The speech is typically given by the British monarch's representative in Canada, the governor general.

"I think it's important, given the threats to our sovereignty that we're currently facing, to have the actual head of state, not just the governor general, come here and deliver the speech from the throne in person," said Monastiriakos.

"Trump seems to have a reverence for all things gold and the British monarchy especially. So I think he'll be paying attention, and I think it'll lead him to reduce his talk of annexing Canada," he added.

Support for the monarchy had been in decline in this British Commonwealth nation but has recently shot up as Canada seeks to differentiate itself from its republican southern neighbor.

Kate Punnette and her two daughters were first to show up in the early morning to secure a spot along a fenced perimeter for an up-close look at the king, hoping also to give Camilla a bouquet of flowers to "match her dress."

"There're all these kinds of divisions right now in our country and I think these are the moments where we can come together," she told AFP.

Nearby, Audrey Harrington, 88, said she recalled seeing King George VI and a young Princess Elizabeth in 1939 during their train travel through Saskatchewan province. For her, the monarchy represents "stability."

"There's so much instability nowadays and we need that comfort," she said, shielding her brow from a hot sun.

Maddie Davis, 26, said the royals "are a great representation of what the values of Canada are." The king and queen's visit, she told AFP, "has probably rejuvenated people's interest in the monarchy."

The monarchs, shortly after landing in Ottawa, mixed with the crowd and talked with artisans. The king also dropped the puck for an exhibition street hockey game for 7-to-13-year-old girls.

Vendors and artisans decked out their stalls at the Landsdowne outdoor market with Union Jacks and Canadian flags, offering a mix of British street food and Canadian staples such as maple syrup.

At the Hot Potato Company booth, Christina Leese, 61, said the king's visit gave Canadians "a little lift."

It also sends a message to Trump, she added: "You're not just picking on us, you're picking on all 56 nations of the British Commonwealth."

Some Canadians, however, were not so pleased.

"I understand the powerful message this visit sends to Trump but are we really proud to be an English dominion?" asked Laurence Wells, 26.

The Montrealer said she associates the monarchy "with the domination" of Canada's francophone minority in Quebec, which has twice held failed referendums to split from the rest of Canada.

For her, the monarchy is "obsolete" and "far removed from our reality."

Genevieve Tourillon, also in Montreal, added: "There are other ways to defend ourselves than appealing to the king."

amc/aha

