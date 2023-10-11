Exclusive: ‘Our govt. is doing nothing for our safe evacuation,' Indian researcher stuck in Israel requests for help

On Wednesday, as the world entered the fifth day of the Israel-Hamas war, citizens on both sides found themselves grappling with unprecedented scenes of terror unfolding on the streets. Hindustan Times interviewed an Indian researcher, Dipanwita Roy, aged 30, who is stranded in Rehovot, Israel, and has urgently requested the Indian government's assistance for evacuation.

Smoke billows following Israeli strikes, in Gaza City, October 11, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem REFILE - CORRECTING "NORTHERN GAZA STRIP" TO "GAZA CITY\(REUTERS)

India has announced its plans to evacuate up to 18,000 citizens stranded in Israel.

Dipanwita who has been doing her Post-doctoral research at the Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot for the last 1.5 years, hails from West Bengal, India.

She was at her research facility, the Weizmann Institute of Science, when the horrifying events unfolded. She recounted, "Sirens are a routine part of our lives; it's in our regular practice. After hearing a siren, we typically have a 1.5-minute window to reach a shelter. However, that day, the sirens continued for a daunting 3 hours."

Despite Rehovot being considerably distant from the active Hamas attack zone, there haven't been any missile attacks or requested siren alarms in the area. Nevertheless, fear has gripped them, and they yearn to return home.

Dipanita mentioned that her institute and the Israeli government have been highly supportive, providing students and researchers with essential support. The Israeli government has offered free local and international calling as well as complimentary internet access for students.

She expressed her concern about the lack of government action from the Indian side, saying, "I've heard about the steps taken by the White House regarding American citizens, but it's disheartening to see that our government is still doing nothing for our safe evacuation."

Traveling from Rehovot City to Tel Aviv Airport is a journey of approximately 30km, taking less than 25 minutes on a bus. However, they do not feel safe traveling this distance on their own. Dipanita emphasized the need for local law enforcement support, stating, "For any international flight, we need to reach Tel Aviv, but we do not feel safe making this journey. We feel safer in our institute shelter, and we require the assistance of local law enforcement who are familiar with the area."

The 30-year-old highlighted that the Weizman Institute is well-equipped with supplies of food, water, electricity, and networks. Police presence is visible on the streets, and the local residents are doing their best to continue their daily routines, with banks, petrol pumps, and local markets remaining open as usual.

She added, "For the last two days, there haven't been any sirens, but army helicopters and jets are frequently seen."

Throughout the conversation, the stranded researcher expressed her disappointment with the Indian government, contrasting their response with the support they received from the Israeli government. She emphasized that the Israeli government has been standing by their side, offering assistance in every possible way, while her own country has remained silent.

(Disclaimer: The story reflects the personal experiences of the stranded individual who spoke to Hindustan Times, with an agreement not to reveal her picture and personal details.)

