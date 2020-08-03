e-paper
Home / World News / Facebook shuts pro-Bolsonaro accounts following SC’s order

Facebook shuts pro-Bolsonaro accounts following SC’s order

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said on Friday night that the company had failed to fully comply with a previous ruling ordering the accounts to be shut down.

world Updated: Aug 03, 2020 01:56 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Brasilia
Facebook on Saturday blocked the accounts of 12 of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters who are under investigation for allegedly running a fake news network.
Facebook on Saturday blocked the accounts of 12 of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters who are under investigation for allegedly running a fake news network.(AP Photo)
         

Facebook announced on Saturday it has obeyed a Brazilian judge’s order for a worldwide block on the accounts of 12 of President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters who are under investigation for allegedly running a fake news network.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said on Friday night that the company had failed to fully comply with a previous ruling ordering the accounts to be shut down. Facebook issued a statement saying it complied due to the threat of criminal liability for an employee in Brazil.

But it called the new order “extreme”. The company said it would appeal to the full court.

Facebook also argued it had complied with the previous order by “restricting the ability for the target Pages and Profiles to be seen from IP locations in Brazil”.

Moraes also had ruled Twitter should block the accounts. While Twitter said then the decision was “disproportionated” under Brazil’s freedom of speech rules and that it would appeal, the targeted profiles were disabled.

Moraes is overseeing a controversial probe into whether some of Bolsonaro’s allies are running a social media network aimed at spreading threats and fake news against Supreme Court justices.

