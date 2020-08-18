e-paper
Facebook sued over warning labels on anti-vaccine posts

Children’s Health Defense, a nonprofit advocacy group led by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., filed the complaint Monday in federal court in northern California.

world Updated: Aug 18, 2020 06:04 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Facebook Inc.’s warning labels “appear to flag disinformation, but in reality censor valid and truthful speech,” according to the complaint.
Facebook Inc.’s practice of putting fact-checking warning labels on anti-vaccination posts triggered a lawsuit accusing the social media company of censorship.

