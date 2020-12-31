e-paper
Home / World News / Fallen WWII soldier’s dog tags return home after 75 years

Fallen WWII soldier’s dog tags return home after 75 years

The identification tags belonging to Roger Taylor came home to Beloit, where the artefact and its history could be maintained.

world Updated: Dec 31, 2019 10:56 IST
Associated Press
Actors hold up flowers as they perform during a ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge at the Mardasson Memorial in, Belgium on 16 December. (AP Representational Photo )
         

The dog tags belonging to a fallen World War II soldier have finally returned to his home town after 75 years.

The identification tags Roger Taylor wore around his neck during his 22 months of Army service were presented during an emotional ceremony on Sunday in Beloit, the Canton Repository reported.

The ceremony was held at the Beloit Historical Society, where Col. Matthew Woodruff of the Ohio Adjutant General’s office presented the tags to Leland VanCamp, the historical society’s president. Around 60 people attended, including Virginia Israel Bandy, now 94, who was engaged to Taylor when he was deployed.

“It’s an honour to be able to give this to your historical society to have one more thing and one piece of Beloit history that you can continue to preserve with the rest of the artifacts that you guys have been able to maintain,” said Woodruff.

Taylor, a replacement infantry soldier, had gone missing near Belgium and was later found dead there during the Battle of the Bulge. The necklace was found by a resident near the border of Belgium earlier this year, along with those belonging to several other American soldiers.

