Family of Indian student seeks Centre's help to bring her body back from Canada

PTI |
Apr 29, 2025 04:31 PM IST

Family of Indian student seeks Centre's help to bring her body back from Canada

Chandigarh, The shocked family of a 21-year-old Indian student, who was found dead in Canada's Ottawa, on Tuesday urged the Centre for assistance in bringing back her body to Punjab.

Vanshika Saini was found dead three days after she went missing. She is the daughter of Aam Aadmi Party leader Davinder Saini in Punjab's Mohali district.

Vanshika had gone to Canada two years ago to pursue higher studies after completing her senior secondary in Dera Bassi. Her father said she had always been a topper in her school and wanted to do something big in her life.

Davinder said he did not know what happened to her, adding that the family was told that the cause of death could be known only after a postmortem examination.

"It is a great loss for the family and a tough time for us," said Davinder, who is the A's block president and is associated with A MLA from Dera Bassi Kuljit Singh Randhawa.

"I want that my daughter's body be brought back here," he said.

Vanshika's death was confirmed by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa in an X post on Monday.

"We are deeply saddened to be informed of the death of Ms. Vanshika, student from India in Ottawa," it said, adding that authorities concerned have taken up the case, which is now under investigation.

Vanshika went missing last Friday after leaving her residence at 7 Majestic Drive in Ottawa at around 8-9 pm to view a rental room, according to a social media post by an Indo-Canadian association linked by the High Commission.

According to the post, her phone was switched off at approximately 11.40 pm that night and she missed an important exam the next day, which it said was "completely out of character" for the student.

A MLA Randhawa also expressed grief over the death. He said that efforts were being made to bring back the body here.

Randhawa said A MP Raj Kumar Chabbewal and Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal had been approached for their help in bringing back the body here.

He said that the MPs have contacted the Indian embassy.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

