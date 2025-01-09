Family of John George in a ‘living nightmare’ as body found in Spain

The family of a Belfast man missing in Spain have spoken about being in a living nightmare following the finding of a body. John George, 37, a father of two from west Belfast, also known as John Hardy, had been on holiday in Alicante and was last in touch with his family on December 14. The father of two was reported missing four days later after he failed to board his flight home to Northern Ireland. Police in Spain have been given another 72 hours to question a 32-year-old man who was arrested earlier this week. Mr George’s parents Billy and Sharon, brother Darren, and sisters Courtney and Caitlin, along with up to 50 friends and wider family from Northern Ireland, were involved in the search operation Billy was told by Spanish police on Tuesday evening that they believed they had found his son’s body. He told the BBC said he had both happy and sad tears at the news, happy that they found his body but sad that he will never see him again. “It has been horrendous, a nightmare,” he said. “Every morning was a disaster, getting up, ‘where do we go’, it’s a needle in a haystack but we came out to get John. “We’ve got John, we’re bringing him back home where he belongs. “Christmas Day, people were unwrapping their presents, having their Christmas dinner, cheering and laughing. “Me and my wife, two daughters and a brother, standing in the middle of a field searching for their brother, crying, horrendous. “I knew John was dead. “John rung me six/seven times every day, doing my head in, every day he rung me. “On the Sunday, I knew there was something wrong, I didn’t hear from him. “I knew there was something up. “He was a melter but he was my melter.” Mr George said getting his son’s body home is now his priority. “I’ll never be able to repay the people back home for what they have done for me and my family, the support of both communities, vigils, protests, donations, absolutely can never repay these people, and from the George family and the Hardy family, thank you very much,” he said. Darren added: “The last five weeks have been living in hell, absolute hell. “Getting up every day, getting false information about where John’s body is. We’ve been sent on wild goose chases. “There are no words to describe what we have been going through as a family but the support from back home, from both sides of the community, has been unbelievable. “That has got us through this. “We’re a close family as it is, this has brought us closer.” The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they have been assisting their Spanish counterparts with the investigation and had issued appeals for information after Mr George was reported missing. On Wednesday, the PSNI said it was made aware on Tuesday that a body recovered in Spain was believed to be that of Mr George. Detective Inspector Jennifer Rea said her thoughts are with Mr George’s family and reiterated an appeal for information. “Our dedicated family liaison officers continue to provide support to the family, and we continue to work closely with international law enforcement agencies,” she said. “I am keen to reiterate our appeal for anyone with information that could assist the Spanish investigation team with their inquiries to please contact us on 101.” Belfast solicitors KRW Law, who are assisting Mr George’s relatives, said in a statement on behalf of the family that they are distressed but also relieved at the latest development. “It brings to an end an extremely tortuous search process for the body,” they said. Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with the PSNI through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk Information will be shared with Spanish police.

Undated family handout photo of John George, (left), also known as John Hardy, with his brother Darren (Family/PA)