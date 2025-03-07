FBI designates Pakistani national as security threat, deports him from US

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), shared details of a Pakistani national Syed Rizvi who arrived "illegally" in the US and was sent back on February 25. Syed Rizvi, a 56-year-old Pakistani national, was deported from the U.S. after U.S. intelligence sources classified him as a national security priority.(X/@FBI)

In an X post shared on Thursday evening, the FBI said that it partnered with agencies across America to "remove a Pakistani national identified as a national security priority."

“The #FBI is partnering with agencies nationwide to support immigration enforcement operations. Learn how @FBIDallas, @ICEgov, and @ERODallas worked together to remove a Pakistani national identified as a national security priority,”

The statement issued by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in this regard read, "U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Dallas removed an illegally present Pakistani national identified as a national security priority to his home country Feb 25."

ICE Dallas shared the details of the Pakistani national.

"Syed Rizvi, 56, a Pakistani national was ordered removed from the U.S. after being identified by U.S. intelligence sources as a national security priority, designated as removable per the Immigration and Nationality Act."

It noted that Rizvi was residing in Dallas, Texas without authorization prior to his removal. "ERO Dallas arrested Rizvi Jan. 31, following a routine traffic stop. He was ordered removed by an immigration judge Jan. 24. Rizvi entered the United States legally Sep.20, 2017 near the New York port of entry and he violated the terms of his admission", the statement said.

Enforcement and Removals Operations Dallas Field Office acting Director Josh Johnson said, "Illegal aliens suspected or known to have ties to organizations that threaten public safety will not find refuge in the US."

He also added, "Our most important priority is to arrest and remove those who pose an imminent danger to the citizens of the U.S."

The details of Rizvi's deportation comes after FBI Director Kash Patel made a bold statement, reaffirming the US government's commitment to tracking down terrorists worldwide.

Patel's declaration came after a successful operation at Dulles airfield, where FBI personnel, along with DOJ and CIA partners, apprehended a terrorist wanted for the Afghanistan Abbey Gate murders in 2021.

Patel had said in a post on X, "To terrorists around the world responsible for harming Americans: We will hunt the ends of the earth and find you."