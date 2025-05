SAN DIEGO — Federal investigators on Friday were combing a San Diego neighborhood a day after a private jet carrying a music executive and five others crashed there and are presumed dead. Miraculously, everyone on the ground escaped safely, officials said, including a family of four who fled with their dogs after the aircraft tore off their home's roof and engulfed it in flames. Federal investigators comb site of San Diego plane crash in neighborhood of military housing

Dave Shapiro, a groundbreaking music executive in the heavy metal and hard rock scene, and two unnamed employees of the music agency Sound Talent Group that Shapiro co-founded were among the dead. Daniel Williams, former drummer for metal band The Devil Wears Prada, posted on his Instagram on Wednesday afternoon that he was boarding the plane with Shapiro. The band posted a tribute to Williams on their Instagram page.

“No words. We owe you everything. Love you forever,” the band wrote.

A representative for the band referred to their social post when asked about Williams’ death.

Shapiro, the 42-year-old talent agent, had a pilot’s license and was listed as the owner of the 1985 Cessna 550 Citation that plowed into the neighborhood of U.S. Navy housing shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday.

The crash added to a long list of aviation disasters this year. They include a midair collision that killed 67 people near Washington, D.C., in January, an airliner that clipped another plane in February while taxiing at the Seattle airport and a sightseeing helicopter that broke apart and crashed into the Hudson River between New York City and New Jersey last month, killing six people.

Federal officials have tried to reassure travelers that flying is the safest mode of transportation, which statistics support. But a cascade of aviation mishaps has drawing increasing attention.

Shapiro's aircraft was trying to land in foggy weather at Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport when it struck power lines about 2 miles southeast of the airfield, Elliot Simpson of the National Transportation Safety Board.

The flight took off from Teterboro, New Jersey, near Manhattan, at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday and made a fuel stop in Wichita, Kansas, before continuing on to San Diego, according to Simpson.

Fragments of the plane were found under power lines that are about a half block from the homes. It then lost a wing on the road directly behind the homes.

The crash site shows more damage on the front side of those homes, including a smashed stone landscaping wall and an incinerated truck that was parked across the street and shoved into the living room of its owner's home before catching fire.

Ben McCarty and his wife, who live in the home that was hit, said they felt heat all around them after being woken up by an explosion.

“All I could see was fire. The roof of the house was still on fire. You could see the night sky from our living room,” McCarty, who has served in the Navy for 13 years, told local ABC affiliate KGTV.

Flames blocked many of the exits so they grabbed their children and dogs and ran out the back but the burning debris blocked the gate so neighbors helped them climb over the fence to escape.

“We got the kids over the fence and then I jumped over the fence. They brought a ladder and we got the dogs,” McCarty said.

Meanwhile, fiery jet fuel rolled down the block igniting everything in its path from trees to plastic trash containers to car after car.

McCarty's home was the only one destroyed, though another 10 residences suffered damage, authorities said. Eight residents were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and injuries that were not life-threatening, including a person who was hurt climbing out a window, police officer Anthony Carrasco said.

McCarty said his family used to enjoy living under the flight path so they could watch the planes pass overhead.

“Us and our kids would sit on our front porch and we’d look up and my sons would always be excited saying ‘plane plane’ watching the planes go by and ironically right where we were sitting is where that plane hit,” McCarty said.

Now, he wants to move.

"I’m not going to live over that flight line again — it’s going to be hard to sleep at night,” McCarty said.

NTSB investigators are gathering evidence to determine what happened.

“Given it happened in a densely populated suburban area and the time of day when most people are asleep at home, it is surprising there were no deaths on the ground," Rod Sullivan, a transportation expert, said.

Planes do not typically drop from the sky and tumble about after colliding with something, Instead, they usually continue on the flight path even after breaking apart, which may have helped prevent it from smashing into more structures, Sullivan said.

“An object in motion remains in motion,” he said. “Even with the wing torn off or landing gear deposited at the site of initial impact, the rest of it will go in a straight line,” he said.

At least 100 residents were evacuated and officials said it was unclear when it would be safe for people to return. On Friday, some residents were escorted back to their homes to get essentials, like their military IDs to get back on bases after they left them in the rush to escape.

Thursday's crash comes only weeks after a similar one in Southern California.

A small plane crashed into a neighborhood in Simi Valley on May 3 killing both people and a dog aboard the aircraft and igniting two homes, but no one was reported hurt on the ground despite residents being inside the residences at the time. The community is located nearly 50 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

In October 2021 a twin-engine plane plowed into a San Diego suburb, killing the pilot and a UPS delivery driver on the ground and burning homes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.