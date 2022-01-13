'Finished as working royal': Uncertainty over Prince Andrew's future after US court decision in sexual assault case

After a US judge ruled that the sexual assault lawsuit brought against Prince Andrew can move forward, the Duke of York could be forced to quit up to nine military roles, according to British media reports. Lawyers of Prince Andrew had moved a motion to dismiss the complaint by accuser Virginia Giuffre, but New York judge Lewis Kaplan denied the motion “in all respects".

Giuffre alleges that late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein lent her out for sex with his wealthy and powerful associates, including Andrew. The lawyers of the Duke urged the judge to throw out the suit based on the previous $500,000 settlement between Giuffre and Epstein in 2009., saying the accuser had "waived her rights" to sue other defendants in relation to alleged sex crimes committed by Epstein.

The New York judge, in his 46-page decision, noted that the deal was "riddled with drafting problems and ambiguities."

"The parties have articulated at least two reasonable interpretations of the critical language. The agreement therefore is ambiguous," Kaplan wrote.

The decision of the New York judge has caused further embarrassment to the British monarchy and piled up pressure on the Duke to relinquish his military roles. Royal biographer Phil Dampier opined that Prince Andrew is “finished as a working royal”, reported The Sun Online.

“It was suggested he would try and get back this year for the 40th anniversary of the Falklands events but that's not going to happen for him the way this is going. It wouldn't surprise me if, in time, he loses his military patronages," The Sun Online quoted Dampier as saying.

Andrew's attorneys can still ask the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn Kaplan's decision. If the appeals court upholds the decision, the lawyers could take the case to the US Supreme Court. But legal analysts are skeptical about whether justices would choose to hear it, reported AFP.

