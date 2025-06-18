Kochi, The blaze aboard the Singapore-flagged cargo ship, which caught fire last week off the Kerala coast, is partially contained, the Directorate General of Shipping said on Wednesday. Fire aboard Singapore-flagged ship partially contained: DGS

According to a DGS report about the situation as of June 17, there is a noticeable reduction in visible flames and smoke intensity across most zones of the vessel MV Wan Hai 503 that caught fire after an explosion in one of the containers aboard. The vessel was heading to Colombo from Mumbai.

The other positive developments were the vessel's reduced speed, its offshore trajectory and current position at around 68.5 nautical miles off the Kerala coast, the report said.

At the same time, the persistent smoke from certain sections of the ship, its history of internal flare-ups which require sustained firefighting pressure, the adverse weather conditions and the absence of a second towline were matters of concern, it said.

"Weather at the site remains adverse, with westerly winds between 29–34 knots, gusting up to 39 knots, intermittent heavy rainfall, and periods of zero visibility, all of which are significantly impeding firefighting and boarding operations," the DGS said.

Establishing a second towline was crucial, given the dynamic sea state and the structural stresses already endured by the vessel, it added. Presently, the ship remains connected via a single towline to a tugboat Offshore Warrior, it said.

The DGS report further said that stability assessments of the vessel suggest it was operating within 90 per cent of acceptable seagoing conditions, but targeted hull strength evaluations, especially near high-heat zones, remain a priority.

It also said that discussions are going on for a Port of Refuge, as a contingency, with Jebel Ali in Dubai under primary consideration, subject to complete fire suppression, structural integrity assessments, and regulatory permissions.

"Alternatives in Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Qatar are also under review," it added.

The report further said that identification of a body which reportedly washed ashore near the Kerala coast is currently under verification, with support from local authorities, as of the 22 crew members on board the vessel, 18 were rescued while four remain missing. "Efforts remain focused on fire suppression, structural safety, and safe relocation of the vessel out of Indian waters under controlled tow," it said.

