Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Fire breaks out in Hong Kong World Trade Centre, nearly 350 people trapped
world news

Fire breaks out in Hong Kong World Trade Centre, nearly 350 people trapped

At least eight people have been hospitalised, while many more are said to be still trapped in the building.
Rescue workers evacuate people from the site after a fire broke out at the World Trade centre in Hong Kong, China.(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Bloomberg | , Hong Kong

About 350 people were trapped atop the rooftop of a Hong Kong building after a fire broke out.

Shoppers and restaurant patrons were among those still inside the World Trade Centre, a shopping-and-office complex in Causeway Bay district as of Wednesday afternoon, a Hong Kong police spokesperson said.

The fire was first reported at 12:37 p.m. and was upgraded to a level-three incident on a scale of five about half an hour later, according to a government statement. Eight people felt unwell and were sent to hospital.

The building is owned by Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hong kong fire
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP