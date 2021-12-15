Fire breaks out in Hong Kong World Trade Centre, nearly 350 people trapped
About 350 people were trapped atop the rooftop of a Hong Kong building after a fire broke out.
Shoppers and restaurant patrons were among those still inside the World Trade Centre, a shopping-and-office complex in Causeway Bay district as of Wednesday afternoon, a Hong Kong police spokesperson said.
The fire was first reported at 12:37 p.m. and was upgraded to a level-three incident on a scale of five about half an hour later, according to a government statement. Eight people felt unwell and were sent to hospital.
The building is owned by Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.