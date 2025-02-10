Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

PTI |
Feb 10, 2025 05:07 PM IST

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN22 BANGLA-HOSSAIN-JAISHANKAR

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours
Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

**** B'desh Foreign Affairs Advisor likely to meet EAM Jaishankar in Muscat: Report

Dhaka: Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is likely to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman next week as part of efforts to prevent further strains in bilateral ties, according to a media report here on Monday. ****

FGN20 BANGLA-EDITOR-ACQUITTAL

**** Bangladesh newspaper editor acquitted in failed plot to abduct and kill Hasina's son

Dhaka: A court in Bangladesh on Monday acquitted a prominent newspaper editor in a case related to a failed plot to abduct and kill ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy in the US in 2015. ****

FGN11 US-TRUMP-GULF OF MEXICO

**** Trump recognises Feb 9 as ‘Gulf of America Day’

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation recognising February 9 as "the first-ever Gulf of America Day" after a recent executive order by him to rename the Gulf of Mexico. ****

FGN7 UK-MP-BENGALI SIGNAGE

**** British MP objects to 'Bengali' signboard at London tube station; Musk supports his views

London: A British MP has received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk after objecting to a signage written in English and Bengali at London’s Whitechapel station and demanding it be in English only. ****

FGN25 PAK-LAWYERS-PROTEST

**** Pakistani lawyers stage protest against high-level meeting of constitutional body to pick eight SC judges

Islamabad: Hundreds of lawyers on Monday staged protests in Pakistan's national capital against a high-level meeting of a constitutional body with the agenda to appoint at least eight judges of the Supreme Court. ****

FGN27 UK-ILLEGAL MIGRATION

**** Indian restaurants among targets of UK 'blitz' against illegal migrants

London: Indian restaurants, nail bars, convenience stores, and car washes were among the targets of what the Home Office on Monday described as a “UK-wide blitz” on illegal working in the country. **** PY PY

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On