Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

**** B'desh Foreign Affairs Advisor likely to meet EAM Jaishankar in Muscat: Report

Dhaka: Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain is likely to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Indian Ocean Conference in Oman next week as part of efforts to prevent further strains in bilateral ties, according to a media report here on Monday. ****

FGN20 BANGLA-EDITOR-ACQUITTAL

**** Bangladesh newspaper editor acquitted in failed plot to abduct and kill Hasina's son

Dhaka: A court in Bangladesh on Monday acquitted a prominent newspaper editor in a case related to a failed plot to abduct and kill ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy in the US in 2015. ****

FGN11 US-TRUMP-GULF OF MEXICO

**** Trump recognises Feb 9 as ‘Gulf of America Day’

Washington: US President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation recognising February 9 as "the first-ever Gulf of America Day" after a recent executive order by him to rename the Gulf of Mexico. ****

FGN7 UK-MP-BENGALI SIGNAGE

**** British MP objects to 'Bengali' signboard at London tube station; Musk supports his views

London: A British MP has received support from tech billionaire Elon Musk after objecting to a signage written in English and Bengali at London’s Whitechapel station and demanding it be in English only. ****

FGN25 PAK-LAWYERS-PROTEST

**** Pakistani lawyers stage protest against high-level meeting of constitutional body to pick eight SC judges

Islamabad: Hundreds of lawyers on Monday staged protests in Pakistan's national capital against a high-level meeting of a constitutional body with the agenda to appoint at least eight judges of the Supreme Court. ****

FGN27 UK-ILLEGAL MIGRATION

**** Indian restaurants among targets of UK 'blitz' against illegal migrants

London: Indian restaurants, nail bars, convenience stores, and car washes were among the targets of what the Home Office on Monday described as a “UK-wide blitz” on illegal working in the country. **** PY PY

