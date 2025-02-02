FGN31: CONGO-INDIANS Following are the top foreign stories at 2000 hours

****Indian Embassy in Congo asks Indian nationals to depart immediately to safer locations

Johannesburg: The Embassy of India in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on Sunday said it is closely monitoring the security situation in the central African country and asked all the Indian nationals in Bukavu “to immediately depart to safer locations.”****

FGN13: UN-PGA-INDIA

****India experienced remarkable transformation in last decade: UNGA President Yang

United Nations: India has experienced “remarkable transformation” in the last decade, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang has said, underlining that his upcoming visit to the country will give him an opportunity to see how digital and technological innovation has “fuelled this change”.****

FGN17: UN-PGA-REFORM

****Imperative for UN to be fit for purpose, call on member states to commit to Security Council reform: UNGA President Yang

United Nations: As the United Nations turns 80 this year, it is imperative for it to be fit for purpose, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang has said, calling on all member states to “engage actively” and commit to reform, including of the Security Council.****

FGN30: IRELAND-ACCIDENT-INDIANS

****2 Indian students killed, 2 seriously injured in car crash in Ireland

London: Two Indian students in their 20s have been killed and two others remain in hospital with serious injuries after the car they were travelling in struck a tree in County Carlow, southern Ireland, according to the Irish police.****

FGN29: PAK-POLIO

****Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif launches year’s first anti-polio drive to eradicate crippling disease

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday formally launched the first anti-polio drive of the year as the country struggles to eradicate the crippling disease.****

FGN25: UK-DUKE-INDIA

****Duke of Edinburgh visits Mumbai, Delhi to celebrate shared India-UK ties

London: Britain's Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, began a three-day visit to India on Sunday to celebrate the shared ties between the two countries, Buckingham Palace said in a statement here.****

FGN16: PAK-MUNIR

****Pakistan Army Chief pledges to defeat ‘frenemies’

Islamabad: Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has vowed to hunt down the “frenemies” acting as terrorist proxies targeting the country.****

FGN20: BUD-US-REAX

****'Strong blueprint for propelling economic growth,' says US business non-profit body on Budget 2025

New York: The Union Budget 2025 is a strong blueprint for propelling economic growth toward the Indian government’s vision of a USD 5 trillion economy, an India-centric business advocacy group said and applauded what it described as “landmark reforms and forward-looking initiatives.”****

