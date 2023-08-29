Former Navy seal and Bin Laden’s killer Robert O’Neill used racial slur on hotel guard during arrest. Report

Robert O’Neill, the former Navy SEAL who claims to have killed Osama bin Laden, was arrested last week in Texas after he allegedly assaulted and racially abused a hotel security guard.

O’Neill turned violent and hit the guard in the chest with his right palm and used racial slurs(AP Photo)

According to the Frisco Police Department, O’Neill was drunk and asleep at a bar inside the Omni at The Star Hotel on Wednesday.

The hotel is located next to the Dallas Cowboys headquarters in Frisco.

A security guard, whose name was not disclosed, offered to help O’Neill get to his room on the fifth floor using a wheelchair. O’Neill refused the wheelchair and accepted the guard’s assistance.

However, when they reached his room, O’Neill turned violent and hit the guard in the chest with his right palm. He also called him a “fu**ing n**er” twice, the guard told the police.

The guard managed to escape from O’Neill and reported the incident to his co-workers. He was injured so badly that he needed medical attention. The nature of his injury was redacted from the police report.

The police arrived at the scene and found O’Neill trying to open his room with a credit card. They noticed that he smelled of alcohol and had red glassy eyes. He refused to answer their questions and kept saying, “We good.”

He also told them that he thought he was in Addison, another suburb of Dallas that is about 30 minutes away from Frisco.

O’Neill, 47, was charged with assault causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor, and public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor. He was released on bond and celebrated his wedding anniversary over the weekend.

O’Neill denied the allegations made by the guard and said he never used a racial slur against anyone.

“I have honorably and proudly served my country for half my life in battles all over the world, standing shoulder to shoulder with men of all races, religions and sexual orientations,” O’Neill quoted to The New York Post.

“The color of one’s skin doesn’t matter when your life is on the line. The idea that I would use a racial slur against anyone is so preposterous, so beyond offensive to not only myself but all of my brothers who have served and fought with me; I deny it in the strongest terms.”

O’Neill is a former member of SEAL Team 6 who rose to fame after he claimed that he was the one who shot and killed Osama bin Laden during a secret raid in Pakistan in 2011. He wrote about his experience in his 2017 memoir “The Operator.” The US government has neither confirmed nor denied his claim.

O’Neill had traveled to Dallas to record a podcast. He is known for being outspoken and controversial. In 2020, he was banned by Delta Airlines for refusing to wear a mask.

Back in 2016, he faced a DUI arrest in Montana, although the charges were subsequently dismissed, as highlighted by CBS News.

He supporter of Armed Forces Brewing Co., a microbrewery based in Virginia. This particular venture emerged during a period of heightened discussion surrounding Bud Light's association with LGBTQ influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

