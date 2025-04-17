Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former top Russian military official gets 7 years in penal colony for taking bribes

Reuters |
Apr 17, 2025 04:28 PM IST

RUSSIA-ARMY/CORRUPTION (UPDATE 1):UPDATE 1-Former top Russian military official gets 7 years in penal colony for taking bribes

MOSCOW, - The former deputy head of the Russian army's general staff was sentenced on Thursday to seven years in a penal colony for taking hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes.

Former top Russian military official gets 7 years in penal colony for taking bribes
Former top Russian military official gets 7 years in penal colony for taking bribes

Vadim Shamarin, a lieutenant-general, is one of a string of top officials charged in a series of corruption scandals that have engulfed the highest echelons of the Russian military establishment over the past year.

The prosecutions signal a drive by President Vladimir Putin to clamp down on graft, inefficiency and waste in Russia's huge military budget as it wages war in Ukraine for a fourth year.

Russia's Investigative Committee said Shamarin, 53, took bribes worth 36 million roubles between 2019 and 2023 from a factory in the Ural mountains that produces communications equipment. In return, he increased the size of state contracts awarded to the firm.

Interfax news agency said the official had pleaded guilty.

Since 2020 Shamarin had been in charge of overseeing the army's Signal Corps, which is responsible for military communications, including ensuring confidential battlefield command signals.

The court stripped him of his rank and banned him from public service for seven years.

The slew of scandals - the biggest to hit the Russian army in years - includes criminal cases against former deputy defence ministers Timur Ivanov, Pavel Popov and Dmitry Bulgakov. All served under Sergei Shoigu, who was defence minister until being replaced in a reshuffle last year and moved to a new role as secretary of Russia's Security Council.

In the latest case, the former governor of the western Kursk region was arrested on Wednesday and charged with embezzling money earmarked for building defences along the border with Ukraine.

Alexei Smirnov was head of the region when Ukrainian troops stormed across the border in a large-scale incursion last August. Ukraine seized a chunk of Kursk and held onto it for months, but since then a Russian offensive has ejected most of its forces.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / Former top Russian military official gets 7 years in penal colony for taking bribes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On