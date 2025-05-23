Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Former Ukrainian commander says Ukraine cannot restore post-Soviet borders, media report says

Reuters |
May 23, 2025 01:53 AM IST

UKRAINE-CRISIS/ZALUZHNYI (PIX):Former Ukrainian commander says Ukraine cannot restore post-Soviet borders, media report says

May 22 - Ukraine should abandon any notion of restoring its borders established with the 1991 collapse of Soviet rule or even those dating from the 2022 full-scale Russian invasion, the country's former military commander was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Former Ukrainian commander says Ukraine cannot restore post-Soviet borders, media report says
Former Ukrainian commander says Ukraine cannot restore post-Soviet borders, media report says

Valery Zaluzhnyi, now Ukraine's ambassador to London, was replaced as top commander in February 2024 after months of reported disagreements between him and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Zelenskiy and other public figures have long called for the eviction of Russian forces and a return to Ukraine's 1991 post-Soviet borders, including Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed in 2014.

But as efforts over recent months have focused on launching talks to secure a ceasefire, public statements by Kyiv have been more moderate on the question of ceding territory.

"I hope that there are not people in this room who still hope for some kind of miracle or lucky sign that will bring peace to Ukraine, the borders of 1991 or 2022 and that there will be great happiness afterward," the RBK Ukraine news site quoted Zaluzhnyi as telling a forum in Kyiv.

"My personal opinion is that the enemy still has resources, forces and means to launch strikes on our territory and attempt specific offensive operations."

Zaluzhnyi said Russia had been waging a war of attrition for a year and, given Ukraine's smaller forces and difficult economic circumstances, its only hope was to rely on advanced technology.

"We can speak only about a high-tech war of survival, using a minimum of economic means to achieve maximum benefit," he was quoted as saying.

Opinion polls show Zaluzhnyi to be among the most popular public figures with Ukrainians. Polls also show Zelenskiy's rating rising since his confrontation with U.S. President Donald Trump at a White House meeting in February.

With Trump attempting to pressure both Moscow and Kyiv to end the conflict, Ukraine has agreed to launch direct talks with Russia but first wants a ceasefire lasting at least 30 days.

The European Union, in the absence of Russian agreement on a ceasefire, this week imposed new sanctions on Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said discussions on a memorandum it proposes to draft with Ukraine would include the principles of a settlement and the timing and definitions of a possible ceasefire, including its time frame.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Elias Rodriguez and Washington DC Shooting
News / World News / Former Ukrainian commander says Ukraine cannot restore post-Soviet borders, media report says
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 23, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On