Fox news vs Dominion Voting System defamation trial to resume with jury selection, opening statements | Live updates
Jury selection is set to resume in Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation case against Fox News after a one-day delay
On Tuesday, the highly anticipated $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox Corp and Fox News is scheduled to begin. Jury selection will be finalized, and the trial will commence with opening statements. This legal battle puts one of the most prominent media organizations worldwide under scrutiny.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 08:46 PM
One alternatew juror steps back citing lack of sleep, replaced
One of the alternate jurors informed the judge that he was unable to participate. The juror cited lack of sleep but did not give any further explanation.
Consequently, the judge decided to replace the non-participating juror with a new juror.
-
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 08:11 PM
Howard Kurtz is covering the trial for Fox News, Murdoch's biographer present
Howard Kurtz, the Fox News host who previously expressed his disagreement with the network's decision not to discuss the case on his Sunday show about media can be seen in the audience. However, the policy was reversed and Kurtz promised to provide unbiased coverage of the $1.6 billion suit involving the false election fraud claims in 2020.
Another attendee is Michael Wolff, biographer of Rupert Murdoch and a chronicler of the Trump administration. The court prohibits filming, and one audience member has been asked to leave for violating the rule.
-
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 07:48 PM
Selection of 12 jury members completed, opening statements to commence shortly
Judge Eric Davis told the court that fresh exhibits have been submitted to the court overnight, hinting that the opening statements would commence shortly.
The selection of 12 jurors has been completed with final step of selecting 12 alternative jury members underway.
-
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 07:37 PM
New York's defamation law to be applied in Fox News vs Dominion trial despite being held in Delaware
In the Dominion Voting Systems' lawsuit against Fox News, the trial will be held in front of a Delaware judge, but New York's defamation law will be applied. Fox is based in Delaware due to tax advantages, but its headquarters are in New York, which permits Dominion to use the defamation law of that state.
-
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 07:09 PM
Dominion vs Fox trial begins with a day's delay with no settlement in sight
The delay for a day was for both parties to potentially reach a settlement, but it was unsuccessful. While Fox claimed that Dominion was not seeking $600 million in lost profits, Dominion confirmed that their damage claims exceed $1.6 billion, and the damages claim remains.
-
Tue, 18 Apr 2023 06:52 PM
Jury to determine if Fox network acted with 'actual malice' in Dominion case
The Dominion Voting Systems vs Fox News trial will require the jury to determine whether Fox broadcasted information with knowledge that it was false or with reckless disregard of whether it was false or not. Dominion's attorneys will present internal Fox documents showing that employees at the network understood that comments being made about Dominion were false.
Fox's attorneys argued in their court filings that Dominion must prove that specific broadcasts met the "actual malice" standard and have contended that some Fox hosts and producers believed the allegations about Dominion or were unsure about whether they were false.
Also read | Did Dominion System rig US 2020 polls ? Fox goes to trial today over defamation case | 10 points