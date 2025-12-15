France on Sunday urged the European Union to postpone the deadlines set for signing a free trade agreement with South American bloc Mercosur, rejecting the deal in its current form. France demands EU-Mercosur trade pact signing be put off

In a statement from Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's office, Paris said the conditions were not in place for EU member states to vote on the agreement.

"France asks that the deadlines be pushed back to continue work on getting the legitimate measures of protection for our European agriculture," said the statement.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is due in Brazil on Monday for talks to finalise the landmark pact with the Mercosur bloc, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

But Brussels first has to get the approval of the EU member states over the coming week.

"Given a Mercosur summit is announced for December 20 , it is clear in this context that the conditions have not been met for any vote on authorising the signing of the agreement," said the statement from Paris.

Earlier Sunday, in an interview published in the Germany financial daily Handelsblatt, France's Finance Minister Roland Lescure made France's objections clear.

"As it stands, the treaty is simply not acceptable," he said.

Securing robust and effective safeguard clauses was one of the three key conditions France set before giving its blessing to the agreement, he added.

The other key points were requiring the same production standards faced by EU farmers and establishing "import controls".

"Until we have obtained assurances on these three points, France will not accept the agreement," said Lescure.

European nations are poised to vote on the trade agreement between Tuesday and Friday, according to EU sources.

The European Parliament votes Tuesday on safeguards to reassure farmers particularly those in France who are fiercely opposed to the treaty.

If approved, the EU-Mercosur agreement would create a common market of 722 million people.

It is intended to allow the EU to export more cars, machinery, wine, and other goods, and will also facilitate the entry into the European Union of beef, poultry, sugar, honey, and other products.

Farmers in France and some other European countries say it will create unfair competition due to less stringent standards, which they fear could destabilise already fragile European food sectors.

burs/jj/rlp

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.