ADVERTISEMENT
France offers to help hospitalised Alexei Navalny after alleged poisoning

France offers to help hospitalised Alexei Navalny after alleged poisoning

French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters Thursday, “We are extremely worried and saddened” by what happened to Navalny, and that France offered the opposition leader and his family help with medical care or other unspecified protection.

world Updated: Aug 20, 2020 23:37 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Moscow
Navalny’s allies believe his sickness is linked to his political activity.
Navalny's allies believe his sickness is linked to his political activity.(Reuters file photo)
         

French President Emmanuel Macron said France is ready to offer hospitalised Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny “all necessary assistance” after a suspected poisoning.

Macron insisted on the need to clarify what happened.

Macron insisted on the need to clarify what happened.

Navalny’s allies believe his sickness is linked to his political activity. The 44-year-old critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin has faced multiple legal problems, and had supported opposition candidates in upcoming regional elections.

Also read: Russia’s opposition leader Alexei Navalny in coma after alleged poisoning

German Chancellor Angela Merkel. speaking at a joint news conference with Macron, said Germany also will insist on transparency regarding Navalny’s illness and expressed support for him.

“Obviously Germany will let him have all the medical help that is needed also in German hospitals,” Merkel said. “But that must of course be a wish expressed from there.” “What is also very important is that it will be clarified very urgently how it could come to the situation,” Merkel added.

