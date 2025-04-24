Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

France to seek protection from Chinese steel imports after ArcelorMittal job cuts

Reuters |
Apr 24, 2025 02:59 PM IST

FRANCE-ARCELORMITTAL/:France to seek protection from Chinese steel imports after ArcelorMittal job cuts

PARIS, - France and other European countries will push for measures to protect the European steel industry against Chinese imports, French government spokesperson Sophie Primas said on Thursday.

France to seek protection from Chinese steel imports after ArcelorMittal job cuts
France to seek protection from Chinese steel imports after ArcelorMittal job cuts

Primas was responding to an announcement by steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal that it will eliminate around 600 jobs across seven French sites due to the crisis in Europe's steel industry.

"We have taken some first steps, notably on the question of quotas and the introduction of Chinese steel quotas, but we must go further and France is at the forefront," Prima told broadcaster CNews/Europe1.

Steelmakers across Europe have been hit by high energy prices and competition from cheap Chinese imports. They also now face larger tariffs on exports to the United States.

Primas said Chinese overproduction of steel was partly to blame for the reduced competitiveness of Europe's steel industry.

In a statement sent to its Works Council on Wednesday, ArcelorMittal France North said it had "implemented all possible short-term adaptation measures, but the company must now consider reorganisation measures to adapt its business to the new market context and to ensure its future competitiveness".

Arcelor's move follows a similar announcement by competitor Tata Steel, which earlier this month said it would scrap around 20% of the jobs at its large plant in the Netherlands.

ArcelorMittal's job cuts have prompted criticism of the steelmaker, which has benefited from French government subsidies amid a push to reindustralise portions of the country.

"We have fought hard to ensure that the government and the European Union support the financing of the decarbonisation that is essential to ArcelorMittal," said Xavier Bertrand, the president of Hauts de France, a region housing several of the sites affected by the job cuts.

"It is time for the group to tell us when these investments will be made," he said in a post on X.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
News / World News / France to seek protection from Chinese steel imports after ArcelorMittal job cuts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On