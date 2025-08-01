France’s top general says Russia could attack in five years

RUSSIA IS REARMING fast enough to be a “real threat” to Europe within five years, says General Thierry Burkhard. That is towards the low end of the estimates among his military and intelligence peers. By 2030, he tells The Economist, “Russia will possess the means once again to pose a military threat to Western countries, and European countries in particular.”

After four years heading France’s armed forces, General Burkhard will leave his post on September 1st. In 2021, before Russia invaded Ukraine, he told this newspaper that Europe had to prepare for high-intensity war. Today he warns that Russia’s combat experience, huge mass and capacity for endurance make it dangerous: in a conflict, the Russian people will last “five minutes longer than us”.

Yet there are reasons for optimism. General Burkhard thinks American armed forces will not leave Europe, though they might reduce their presence. And a growing web of bilateral ties, above all between Britain, France and Germany (whose leaders have met in recent weeks), points to a tangible vision of “what the European pillar of NATO can be.”

In the past few years NATO allies have begun to spell out regional-defence plans: what forces are needed, who will provide them and where they will fight. Almost no European allies meet the targets, and American retrenchment would widen the gap. Some, he warns, might use this as an excuse to argue that if “we don’t have all that [materiel], we’re not able to do it”.

Europe, General Burkhard says, cannot emulate America’s “industrial and mechanical” approach to war, which seeks to overmatch enemies “to reduce the risk to almost nothing.” European armies will have to do more with less “by taking more risks, by being more manoeuvrable.” Should American officers at NATO headquarters leave, they need not be replaced on a like-for-like basis. Europeans could “figure out how to create a new command structure with the officers [they] have left.”

European armed forces will also have to adapt to changes in warfare. Battlefields in Ukraine are unprecedentedly transparent: combatants can “see behind each bush”. From this he draws two lessons. One is the changing economics of lethality. High-tech weapons remain crucial—in July France said it was resuming production of SCALP cruise missiles after a 15-year pause—but cheap munitions are needed to wear out the enemy. “You need Ferraris from time to time,” says General Burkhard. “We won’t win the war with Ferraris.”

The second is that tactics and organisation are as important as technology. In 1940 all European armies had tanks, artillery and planes, but it was Germany that integrated them. “Today everyone has drones,” he says. Victory will go to armies that combine them on land, air and sea.

Then there is nuclear deterrence. Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, said earlier this year that he wants to discuss “protection by our deterrent” with European allies. On July 10th France and Britain, Europe’s two nuclear powers, agreed to deepen co-ordination, stating that any “extreme threat to Europe” would prompt a joint response.

The countries’ nuclear forces will stay independent. There are already means to “deconflict” their submarine patrols, General Burkhard says. The prospect of a joint nuclear strike would require a new level of planning. France’s nuclear force, unlike Britain’s, is not assigned to NATO. The two countries are setting up a joint nuclear steering group. No general would ever lay out explicitly how they will handle any scenario; the point, he says, is “when a crisis happens...to see what the threats are and what you need to be ready to do.”

Germany and other European allies are asking what all this means for them. On July 13th Mr Macron asked General Burkhard and Sébastien Lecornu, the defence minister, to start a strategic dialogue with European partners about the role of France’s deterrent. “France cannot fight alone against Russia,” says the general. If it is someday threatened by Russia, “it is not a matter of conventional weapons, it is a matter of nuclear deterrence.”

