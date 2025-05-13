Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

French movie star Depardieu faces judgment day in sexual assault trial

Reuters |
May 13, 2025 09:31 AM IST

PEOPLE-DEPARDIEU/TRIAL (PIX):French movie star Depardieu faces judgment day in sexual assault trial

By Juliette Jabkhiro

French movie star Depardieu faces judgment day in sexual assault trial
French movie star Depardieu faces judgment day in sexual assault trial

PARIS, - A court in Paris is due to hand down its verdict in the sexual assault trial of French actor Gerard Depardieu on Tuesday, in one of the highest-profile #MeToo cases to come before judges in France.

Depardieu is accused of sexually assaulting two women on a film set in 2021. A towering figure of French cinema, Depardieu repeatedly denied any wrongdoing during the trial and his lawyer pleaded for charges against him to be dismissed.

The public prosecutor has asked the court to hand 76-year-old Depardieu a suspended 18-month prison sentence and a 20,000 euro fine .

The #MeToo protest movement over sexual violence has struggled to gain the same traction in France as in the United States, though there are signs that social attitudes towards sexual assault may be changing.

One of the two plaintiffs, Amelie K, a set decorator, told the court the actor had groped her all over her body as he trapped her between his legs and made explicit sexual comments.

"He touched everything, including my breasts," she told the court. "I was terrified, he was laughing."

The second plaintiff said she was groped by Depardieu on set and in the street.

The alleged assaults occurred during the filming of "Les Volets Verts" in 2021, while Depardieu was under formal investigation over accusations of raping a young actress in 2018. Prosecutors have requested that case go to trial too.

Depardieu told the court that he did not consider placing a hand on a person's buttocks sexual assault and that some women were too easily shocked. He denied assault.

Depardieu has faced a growing number of sexual assault allegations in recent years, which has put a spotlight on how women are treated in the movie industry.

His trial has laid bare a generational divide in France over sexism, with some prominent older actresses defending him. Brigitte Bardot, 90, told broadcaster BFM TV on Monday that "those who have talent and grope a girl get thrown into the gutter".

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs. along with Operation Sindoor Live Updates
News / World News / French movie star Depardieu faces judgment day in sexual assault trial
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On