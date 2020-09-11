e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 11, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / French PM reduces coronavirus self-isolation time to 7 days

French PM reduces coronavirus self-isolation time to 7 days

Jean Castex announced that the self-isolation time for Covid-19 is reduced from 14 days to seven days because it is the period “when there is a real risk of contagion” and in order to better ensure the enforcement of the measure.

world Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:31 IST
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Paris
Jean Castex himself is on self-isolation this week after he was in close contact with a person infected coronavirus.
Jean Castex himself is on self-isolation this week after he was in close contact with a person infected coronavirus.(Reuters image)
         

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned that the virus situation is “obviously worsening” in the country as health authorities recorded the biggest one-day jump in new cases since the pandemic began.

Castex announced Friday that the self-isolation time for Covid-19 is reduced from 14 days to seven days because it is the period “when there is a real risk of contagion” and in order to better ensure the enforcement of the measure.

Also read: Covid-19: France expects more severe infections in next two weeks

French health authorities argued this week that the 14-day quarantine was not well respected by many in the country who considered it too long.

Castex himself is on self-isolation this week after he was in close contact with a person infected with the virus.

He also announced that specific testing centers will be set up to provide results in priority to people who have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone tested positive or are medical staff. People around France have reported long queues to get tested and several days to get the results.

French authorities have reported 9,843 new cases Thursday and a steady increase in virus-related hospitalizations in recent days.

tags
top news
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Key changes, boost to Team Rahul as Congress rejigs panels
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
Factory output contracts for fifth consecutive month
House panel backs e-courts
House panel backs e-courts
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In