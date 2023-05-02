Wanted for Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, Goldy Brar on Canada’s list of fugitives

Gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing in May last year on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been included on the list of Canada’s 25 most wanted.

Murder, criminal conspiracy, supply of illegal firearms, and attempt to murder are the charges listed against Brar. (Sourced)

An Interpol red notice was last year issued against Brar, who is from Punjab’s Mukhtsar. He is wanted for murder, criminal conspiracy, supply of illegal firearms, and attempt to murder in India.

Brar was last year reported to have moved to the US even as Indian agencies were tracking Punjab gangsters based in Canada.

The National Investigation Agency has been looking at a “larger conspiracy” as once small-time gangs have morphed into very big organised syndicates and specialise in high-profile contract killings, and smuggling of drugs. The gangs have threatened popular personalities

The announcement of the names of the 25 fugitives, including Brar, was made at an event marking the fifth anniversary in Toronto of the Bolo (be on the lookout) programme, which leverages social media, technology, and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted.

The description of Brar in the Bolo alert issued on Monday was taken from the Interpol red notice. The alert describes Satinderjeet Singh, better known as Goldy Brar, as a 29-year-old, born in Shri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, 1.75 metres tall and weighing 100 kilograms. He is one of the two non-Canadian nationals on the list, with the other from the US.

Life-size cutouts of all 25 fugitives were displayed at Yonge-Dundas Square in Toronto. Their most wanted notices were also shown on video billboards in the area.

CA$750,000 ( ₹45,264,612.76) have been offered in total rewards for information from the public leading to the arrest of the alleged criminals.

Bolo Program director Max Langlois said the initiative allows all to stand up against those who are accused of unthinkable acts of violence and are defying their rule of law by evading arrest.

Brar, who took credit for the killing of Moose Wala in a social media post, came to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is considered an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. There were unsubstantiated reports of his arrest in California in December.

An Indian official welcomed the inclusion of Brar on the list of fugitives, noting it indicated the seriousness with which Canadian authorities were taking New Delhi’s concerns over gangsters operating from the country.

The agencies of the two countries have been in touch over fugitives such as Arshdeep Singh, and Lakhbir Singh, whom Indian agencies have been tracking in Canada.

