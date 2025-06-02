Gautam Adani's group faces fresh US probe over Iran-origin LPG trade: Report

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is reportedly under fresh investigation by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) for possible violations of US sanctions on Iran, according to a Wall Street Journal report published Monday. Gautam Adani is reportedly under investigation by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).(X)

The probe, which is being conducted by the DOJ, focused on whether any of the Adani Group’s companies breached sanctions laws by engaging in business dealings linked to Iran.

A WSJ investigation found tankers travelling between Mundra in the western Indian state of Gujarat and the Persian Gulf exhibited traits experts say are common for ships evading sanctions, the report said.

"Adani categorically denies any deliberate engagement in sanctions evasion or trade involving Iranian-origin LPG," a company spokesman told the WSJ in a statement.

"Further, we are not aware of any investigation by US authorities on this subject."

Adani, the US Department of Justice and the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

US President Donald Trump said in May that all purchases of Iranian oil or petrochemical products must stop, and any country or person buying any from the country would be immediately subject to secondary sanctions.

Any inquiry into Adani would come months after US authorities indicted Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, alleging they paid bribes to secure power supply contracts and misled US investors during fund-raising in the United States.

Adani Group has called the accusations "baseless" and vowed to seek "all possible legal recourse".