Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi
Gaza humanitarian group official resigns; cites lack of independence

Reuters |
May 26, 2025 11:24 AM IST

By Brad Brooks and Alexander Cornwell

-The head of a U.S.-backed private humanitarian organization tasked with distributing aid in Gaza through an Israeli-initiated plan resigned on Sunday, saying he could not abandon principles of humanity, impartiality and independence. 

Jake Wood, executive director of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation for the past two months, said he resigned because it could not adhere "to the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence, which I will not abandon." 

Wood's statement did not provide more details and the former U.S. Marine did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a statement, the Foundation's board said it was "disappointed" by Wood's departure, but vowed not to be deterred from efforts to reach the enclave's entire population in coming weeks.

"Our trucks are loaded and ready to go," it said, adding that GHF would begin direct aid delivery in Gaza from Monday to reach more than one million Palestinians by the end of the week.

"We plan to scale rapidly to serve the full population in the weeks ahead."

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said it remained supportive of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's plans to begin to deliver aid soon and underscored that U.S. President Donald Trump had said the Palestinians badly needed help.

Israeli, Palestinian, U.S. and U.N. officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Humanitarian assistance began trickling into Gaza in recent days after Israel relented to international pressure after having enforced a blockade since early March.

A global hunger monitor has warned that starvation faces half a million people, a quarter of the population in Gaza, where Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas have been at war since October 2023.

Israel has accused Hamas of stealing aid, which the group denies, and is blocking humanitarian deliveries to Gaza until Hamas releases all remaining hostages taken in its attack on Israel. 

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, set up in February, has been highly criticized by the United Nations, whose officials have said its aid distribution plans would only foment forced relocation of Palestinians and more violence.

That plan, originally set to begin by the end of May, was initiated by Israel and involves private companies, instead of the U.N. and aid groups which have handled Palestinian aid for decades, transporting aid into Gaza to a limited number of so-called secure distribution sites, which Israel said would be in Gaza's south.

This month wood told Israeli authorities in a letter the foundation would not share any personally identifiable information of aid recipients.

Wood also asked Israel to facilitate the flow of enough aid "using existing modalities" until the foundation's infrastructure was fully operational.

He said it was essential to alleviate distress and ease pressure on distribution sites during the foundation's first days of operation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

New Delhi
Monday, May 26, 2025
