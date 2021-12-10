Geminid meteor shower: Best timing, place, ways to watch

The Geminid meteor shower, one of the favourite meteor showers of skywatchers, is currently active and is expected to peak on the intervening night of December 13-14, making those hours the best time for viewing, according to Nasa.

The Geminid meteors are caused by debris from a celestial object 3200 Phaethon whose origin is up for debate among astronomers. While some consider it an extinct comet, others argue that the object has to be an asteroid given its similarity to the main-belt asteroid Pallas. The proponents of 3200 Phaethon as an extinct comet have based their argument on the observations showing some small amount of material leaving the object’s surface.

According to Nasa, the Geminids are denser than meteors belonging to other showers, like the Perseids. The density of the Geminids enables them to get as close as 29 miles above Earth’s surface before burning up.

Best place to watch

Skywatchers around the world can see the Geminids meteor shower but the observers in the Northern Hemisphere get the best view. For the observers, the altitude of the Gemini radiant gets lower above the horizon as they enter the Southern Hemisphere and move towards the South Pole. People in these locations see fewer Geminids than their northern counterparts, Nasa said.

Weather and the lunar phase are also major factors in determining the visibility of meteor showers during any time of the year. Moonlight overshadows the fainter meteors, making it difficult for skywatchers to see less bright ones. This year’s Geminids meteor shower won’t be ideal to observe during its peak since the Moon will be almost 80% full.

“Nevertheless, that bright Moon is expected to set around 2:00 a.m. wherever you are located, leaving a couple of hours for meteor watching until twilight,” Nasa said in a blog post.

How to watch

Weather permitting, skywatchers should get away from bright lights to let their eyes adjust to the dark. They should lie on their back and observe the sky closely. They should also not look at their cell phone screen.

Nasa will broadcast a live stream of the Geminids meteor shower’s peak on December 13-14 through a meteor camera at the space agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The live streaming will start at 8pm CST on the NASA Meteor Watch Facebook page.

