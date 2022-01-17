Gene that slashes Covid-19 severity by 20% identified, say scientists

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has infected a large number of people across the world. The numbers have been growing exponentially since the discovery of the new strain in November last year, with the United States and the United Kingdom being the worst hit.

But the behaviour of Covid-19 has puzzled the researchers since the beginning of the pandemic. While it has affected some countries severely, with a high number of fatalities and widespread infection, others have largely been spared with the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, causing only mild infection. A group of European scientists may have discovered the reason behind it.

The researchers from Sweden claimed to have discovered a gene that reduces the severity of Covid infections by 20 per cent, the Daily Mail reported.

The study has also explained why Covid-19 hits some people harder than others.

The researchers said that their discovery will help in creating vaccines that are effective against the coronavirus.

The scientists claim that the presence of this particular gene varies according to ethnicity. In people with white European ancestry, the gene is present in one in three people. In people with African heritage, it is present in eight out of 10 individuals, said the study.

The gene tells the body to make a protein that is effective at breaking down Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid, said scientists. It also determines the length of the protein OAS-1 and when it is longer, it is better at breaking down Sars-CoV-2, they added.

The study has been published in Nature Genetics.

Meanwhile, leaders across the world are revisiting their strategies of fighting the pandemic, announcing stricter curbs in the wake of Omicron’s spread.

Hong Kong has reimposed strict curbs, such as the closure of gyms and in-restaurant dining for dinner, to stop the spread of the omicron variant. New Zealand, where 93% of adults are fully vaccinated, has delayed a phased reopening of the border to keep omicron out while it rushes to administer booster shots and begin inoculating children.

Japan’s government is deliberating placing stricter coronavirus measures, known as a “quasi” state of emergency, on Tokyo and surrounding prefectures within the week, broadcaster FNN reported, citing several unidentified government officials.