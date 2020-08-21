e-paper
Home / World News / George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint

George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with black paint

Someone sprayed black paint on the mural on the side of a food market, the Star Tribune reported. A Minneapolis police spokesman says the department hasn’t taken any reports about the vandalized mural, however.

world Updated: Aug 21, 2020 17:55 IST
Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Minneapolis
Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including in Rochester, Minnesota; Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.
Other Floyd murals around the country have reportedly been defaced, including in Rochester, Minnesota; Long Beach, California; and Portland, Oregon.(AP file photo. Representative image)
         

Someone has defaced a giant mural of George Floyd at the Minneapolis intersection where he died in May.

Floyd, died on Memorial Day after four Minneapolis police officers arrested him for allegedly trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at the food market. The officers held him down on his stomach in the street while he was handcuffed. A white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes even as Floyd said he could not breathe.

His death sparked global protests against racism and police brutality.

