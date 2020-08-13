German infections rise; new Covid-19 cases of reactivations

world

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 16:38 IST

Two patients in China who recovered months ago tested positive for Covid-19, raising concern about the the virus’s ability to linger and reappear in people who it previously infected. Germany recorded the highest number of new cases in more than three months.

The Philippines will join the final phase of clinical trials for Russia’s coronavirus vaccine. President Rodrigo Duterte is willing to be inoculated after the vaccine’s likely approval from the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration by April.

The recession gripping Sweden may be much softer than first predicted, with economists pointing to the absence of a full lockdown as a key reason. India’s virus death toll has surpassed that of the U.K., pushing it to the No. 4 spot globally.

Key Developments:

London City Airport Pauses Expansion (5:37 p.m. HK)

London City Airport Ltd. will pause the building of the next stage of a 480 million pound ($628 million) expansion due to a slower-than-expected recovery of the U.K. aviation industry from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The airport operator will postpone plans to extend its passenger terminal and new east pier from the end of this year, the company said in a statement on Thursday. The construction of eight new aircraft stands and a full-length parallel taxiway by the end of 2020 will still be completed.

Hong Kong Cases Re-Accelerate (4:51 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong reported 65 local virus cases on Thursday, with 33 of unknown origin, according to the financial hub’s health department. Infections are rising again after Tuesday’s tally of 32 local cases saw the lowest number of new local infections since a resurgence began early July.

Sweden Recession May Be Much Milder Than Forecast (4:04 p.m. HK)

The recession gripping Sweden may be much softer than first predicted, with economists pointing to the absence of a full lockdown as a key reason behind the development.

In a fresh set of forecasts released on Thursday, Sweden’s National Institute of Economic Research said GDP will probably contract 4.8% this year. That’s down from a previous estimate of 5.4% and considerably better than the 7% slump the government once feared was likely.

IEA Cuts Oil-Demand Forecasts (4:00 p.m. HK)

The International Energy Agency cut forecasts for global oil demand as air travel suffers from the coronavirus crisis even more than previously expected.

The IEA reduced estimates for almost every quarter through to the end of 2021, with the second half of this year taking the steepest downgrades. Air travel remained two-thirds lower than last year in July, normally a peak month because of holiday flying, it said in a monthly report.

Finland Reports Increase in Covid-19 From Low Level (3:58 p.m. HK)

Finnish authorities reported a “clear increase” in the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases. In the most recent monitoring period of Aug. 3-9, a total of 139 new infections were recorded, an increase from 81 in the week before. Cases are rising especially in the Helsinki-region.

Key Indian Ministers Infected (3:50 p.m. HK)

Several Indian ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few days, underscoring the spread of the virus in the world’s second most populous nation.

Five ministers including Modi’s key aide and minister for internal security, Amit Shah, have contracted the virus which has infected nearly 2.4 million Indians. The south Asian nation has the highest death toll after U.S., Brazil and Mexico. Some of the ministers, including Shah, are in hospitals while others are recovering at home.

Spanish Regions May Curb Smoking to Combat Virus (3:07 p.m. HK)

Some of Spain’s autonomous regions are studying joining Galicia in restricting smoking in the street in order to contain the growing rise in Covid-19 cases, El Pais reported.

Galicia from Thursday banned smoking in public if a two-meter distance can’t be guaranteed, claiming experts agree it will help limit infections. The regions of Andalusia, Castilla y Leon and Castilla-La Mancha may follow its lead, the newspaper said, citing local government spokespeople.

Covid-19 can affect smokers more and increases the likelihood they develop pneumonia, El Pais said, citing Alberto Fernandez Villar, an expert on lung conditions, who is advising the Galician government. Smokers tend to touch their mouths more than non-smokers, he said.

Philippines to Join Human Trials for Russian Virus Vaccine (2 p.m. HK)

The Philippines will join the final phase of clinical trials for Russia’s coronavirus vaccine starting in October, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Thursday.

A panel of Philippine experts will review the results of Russia’s initial findings on the vaccine developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute before large-scale human trials are started, Roque said. Russia will fund the phase 3 clinical trial in the Philippines, he said.

The Russian vaccine is likely to win approval from the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration by next April, and President Rodrigo Duterte is willing to be inoculated as early as May, Roque said.

German Cases Rise the Most in More Than Three Months (1:54 p.m. HK)

Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than three months, with daily infections staying above 1,000 for three straight days.

There were 1,319 new cases in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, the most since May 1 and bringing the country’s case total to 220,859, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The number of new infections reached almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic at the end of March and in early April.

India’s Virus Death Toll Becomes World’s Fourth Largest (1:35 p.m. HK)

India’s Covid-19 death toll grew to the fourth largest globally as the disease’s spread continues to accelerate through the world’s second most populous country.

India added 942 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, topping the U.K. with a total of 47,033 fatalities. Now India is only behind the U.S., Brazil and Mexico in the overall number of deaths. Its total number of confirmed cases, almost 2.4 million, is the third largest in the world.

Thailand Reports Three Imported Cases (1:20 p.m. HK)

Thailand confirmed three new cases on Thursday, all in state quarantine after arriving from Singapore and India, according to the Covid-19 center. They reported that 132 people are currently hospitalized and 3,169 have recovered.

Two Chinese Patients Test Positive Months After Virus Recovery (1:16 p.m. HK)

Two patients in China that recovered from Covid-19 months ago tested positive again, raising concern about the virus’s ability to linger and reappear in people who it previously infected. A 68-year-old woman in the central Chinese province of Hubei, where the virus first surfaced in December, tested positive on Sunday, six months after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and recovered.

Another man found to have contracted the disease in April after returning from abroad tested positive in Shanghai on Monday.The two cases are the latest addition to a growing number of “virus reactivation” anecdotes found among patients believed to have recovered from the viral infection. While it is rare, the phenomenon raises questions over why some patients suffer from long-term symptoms, and whether any immunity to the disease might be too ephemeral to protect against re-infection.

Chinese City Says Chicken Wings From Brazil Test Positive for Virus (12:05 p.m. HK)

Consumers in the Chinese city of Shenzhen have been urged to exercise caution when buying imported frozen food after a surface sample of chicken wings from Brazil tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement from the local government.

The positive sample appears to have been taken from the surface of the meat, while previously reported positive cases from other Chinese cities have been from the surface of packaging on imported frozen seafood. The chicken came from an Aurora Alimentos plant in the southern state of Santa Catarina, according to a registration number given in the statement.

New Zealand to Quarantine Virus Cases as Auckland Cluster Grows (11:58 a.m. HK)

New Zealand, amid reporting 13 new cases, said it will transfer anyone infected into quarantine facilities as the government attempts to stamp out the nation’s first outbreak in more than three months.

The cluster of infections in the largest city of Auckland now stands at 17 people and the government will decide Friday whether to extend a three-day lockdown there. Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield told reporters in Wellington that he expects the number of infections to grow, and the mandatory quarantine would help stop the spread.

Australia Jobs Surge as Economy Absorbs Victoria’s Virus Relapse (11:54 a.m. HK)

Australia added almost four times as many jobs as forecast in July as the economy’s recovery in areas where the coronavirus pandemic is under control withstood Victoria’s renewed lockdown and concern about the infection spreading.

Employment surged by 114,700 from June, when it advanced an upwardly revised 228,400, compared to an expected gain of 30,000, data from the statistics bureau showed Thursday in Sydney. The jobless rate edged up to 7.5%, the highest level since November 1998.

Venezuela Information Minister Contracts Virus, Fourth Maduro Ally to Be Infected (10:55 a.m. HK)

Venezuela’s Information Minister Jorge Rodriguez said he’s tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the fourth close ally of President Nicolas Maduro to become infected.

Besides Rodriguez, during the last month Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami, the president of the powerful Constituent Assembly Diosdado Cabello, and the governor of Miranda state Hector Rodriguez have become infected. All have said that they have recovered.

New Zealand Reports 13 New Community Cases Amid Outbreak (9:50 a.m. HK)

New Zealand reported 13 new community virus cases on Thursday from the previous day as the nation reels from a new outbreak. Health Director-General Ashley Bloomfield told reporters in Wellington that he expects the covid cluster to increase.

The nation also reported a case from an overseas arrival on Thursday, and now has 36 active cases. All confirmed cases will be quarantined. The latest outbreak has thrown the largest city, Auckland, back into lockdown and threatens to dent the economic recovery.

Singapore Finds Virus in Cleared Worker Dorm, 800 Quarantined (8:58 a.m. HK)

About 800 migrant workers have been quarantined after a case of Covid-19 was discovered in a dormitory that had been cleared, Singapore’s Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Singapore earlier this week said it was “actively monitoring the dormitories to manage the risk of new outbreaks,” as there had been instances where new cases were discovered at previously cleared dorms.

U.S. Cases Rise 1.1% (4 p.m. NY)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 1.1% as compared with the same time Tuesday to 5.17 million, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The increase matched the average daily gain over the past week. Deaths rose by 0.7% to 165,328.