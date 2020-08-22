e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Germany registers biggest surge in Covid-19 cases since April

Germany registers biggest surge in Covid-19 cases since April

Cases rose by 2,034 to 232,082, the most since April, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute, the German government’s monitoring agency. The number of daily cases reached current peaks at the end of March and in early April.

world Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:08 IST
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
The number of daily cases reached current peaks at the end of March and in early April, Robert Koch Institute said.
The number of daily cases reached current peaks at the end of March and in early April, Robert Koch Institute said. (AP Photo)
         

Germany recorded the highest number of new coronavirus cases in more than four months, as infections exceeded 2,000 in the 24 hours to Saturday morning.

Cases rose by 2,034 to 232,082, the most since April, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute, the German government’s monitoring agency. The number of daily cases reached current peaks at the end of March and in early April.

There were seven fatalities linked to virus complications through Saturday morning, taking the total number of deaths to 9,267, Robert Koch said.

German cases jumped this month as authorities boost testing and summer travellers return home, according to the institute. Over 40 schools in Berlin recorded infections in the two weeks since opening after the summer break, the Berliner Zeitung reported on August 20.

Chancellor Angela Merkel on August 18 ruled out any further easing of restrictions in place to combat the virus. Germany is “still in the middle of a pandemic,” she said.

tags
top news
President Xi’s wolf warrior diplomacy kicks in law of diminishing returns
President Xi’s wolf warrior diplomacy kicks in law of diminishing returns
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
CBI tries to recreate last moments of Sushant Singh Rajput’s life in Mumbai
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
UP man, father of 4 and cosmetic shop owner, was in touch with ISIS for yrs
Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
Scapegoat’: Court’s biting remarks on FIRs against Tablighi Jamaat members
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
Mahatma Gandhi’s glasses from time in South Africa sold for £260,000
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
50 kg tumour removed from woman’s abdomen in 3.5 hours at Delhi hospital
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
BJP may soon begin seat-sharing talks with allies in Bihar
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
Watch: How you can stay safe on this Ganesh Chaturthi
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In