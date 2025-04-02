Menu Explore
Germany warns ahead of US tariffs that trade wars hurt 'both sides'

AFP |
Apr 02, 2025 07:29 PM IST

Germany said it was ready and willing to negotiate at the European level with the United States.

Germany warned Wednesday that trade wars hurt "both sides" as Europe's biggest economy braces for US President Donald Trump to announce wide-ranging new "Liberation Day" tariffs.

US President Donald Trump.(Reuters)
US President Donald Trump.(Reuters)

"The costs of a trade war do not fall on one side but can become expensive for both sides," government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said, while adding that Berlin was "ready and willing to negotiate at the European level with the United States" to avoid such a dispute.

