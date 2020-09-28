e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Global coronavirus fatalities cross 1 million

Global coronavirus fatalities cross 1 million

In New York state - once the epicentre of the US outbreak - new infections rose for the first time since June to above 1,000 a day, local officials said.

world Updated: Sep 28, 2020 00:58 IST
Agencies
Agencies
Melbourne
A trader puts up a tape to control the access to his store as a commercial area opens during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Santiago, Chile on August 17, 2020.
A trader puts up a tape to control the access to his store as a commercial area opens during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak in Santiago, Chile on August 17, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

An overnight curfew in Australia’s second-largest city will be lifted this week, officials said on Sunday, even as the global coronavirus toll surpassed one million dead.

Worldwide, at least 1,000,374 people have died of the coronavirus from more than 33 million infections, according to virus tracker Worldometer.

In Australia, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said Melbourne residents would be free from Monday to leave their homes for work, exercise, shop for essentials, or provide care, after active cases in the state fell below 400 for the first time since June 30.

People will still be confined to within 5km of their homes, and fines for breaching other restrictions will be increased to almost Aus$5,000 ($3,515).

Andrews said several other restrictions, including on religious services, will also be lifted.

In New York state - once the epicentre of the US outbreak - new infections rose for the first time since June to above 1,000 a day, local officials said.

But for residents of Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year, life is already back to normal.

There have been 50,340 confirmed cases and 3,869 deaths in Wuhan, according to the official figures - the majority of mainland China’s toll - but no new infections since May.

Families are once again packing amusement parks, and shopping streets were full over the weekend - although residents remained cautious.

tags
top news
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
‘744 CBI investigations pending for over a year’: Apex vigilance body
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Joe Biden has upper hand over Donald Trump in debate expectations game
Joe Biden has upper hand over Donald Trump in debate expectations game
Tewatia, Samson star as Royals register highest-successful chase in history
Tewatia, Samson star as Royals register highest-successful chase in history
TikTok will survive Donald Trump, US users say
TikTok will survive Donald Trump, US users say
3 including 7-year-old killed as van collides head-on with bus in UP’s Kannauj
3 including 7-year-old killed as van collides head-on with bus in UP’s Kannauj
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Awantipora
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamRR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In