Global weekly Covid-19 cases surpass 10 million

Almost twice as many people were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the past seven days as the pandemic’s previous weekly record thanks to a tsunami of Omicron, the new variant, that has swamped every aspect of daily life in many parts of the globe.

The highly mutated and infectious variant drove cases to a record 10 million in the seven days through Sunday, almost double the previous record of 5.7 million seen during in a week in late April.

Soaring infections - with a record number of cases reported from Australia and the US to Italy and France - disrupted the holiday season a year after vaccines first started rolling out and two years after the emergence of the virus that many initially hoped would be fleeting.

Israel begins 4th shot

Israel began on Monday administering fourth vaccine shots to people over 60 and health workers amid a surge driven by the new Omicron variant.

The US is expanding Covid-19 boosters as it confronts the Omicron surge, with the Food and Drug Administration allowing extra Pfizer shots for children ages 12-15.

French MPs on Monday began debating draft legislation that would require most people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter public spaces such as bars, restaurants and long-distance public transport.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the right measures were in place to tackle the surge in Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant given the high levels of vaccination in the country.

“The way forward for the country as a whole is to continue with the path that we are on,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON