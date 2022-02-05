GoFundMe ends fundraiser for Canada convoy protesters

As the protest against Covid vaccine mandates in the Canadian capital of Ottawa entered its second week, the online fund-raising platform GoFundMe on Friday blocked the donations received by the so-called Freedom Convoy 2022 on the grounds that it violated their terms of service.

The platform has come under attack from Canadian MPs, as well as the mayor of Ottawa, as the organisers of the protest collected over CAN$10 million.

On Friday, as the protest completed one week, the GoFundMe issued a statement explaining the removal of the fund-raiser. It said it believed the protest was peaceful when the fund-raiser was first created, but GoFundMe now had “evidence from law enforcement that the previously peaceful demonstration has become an occupation, with police reports of violence and other unlawful activity”.

No funds will be given to the organisers, but instead be transferred to “credible and established charities” chosen by them in case any donors to the fund-raiser do not request a full refund by February 19, GoFundMe added.

The organisers have pivoted to other platforms for fund-raising, with one platform set up by Tamara Lich gathering nearly CAN$1 million within hours of being announced. They have also set up a Bitcoin wallet for funds.

Meanwhile, an Ottawa resident and government employee, Zexi Li, has filed a civil lawsuit against the convoy over the disturbance caused by the truckers, and is seeking CAN$10 million in damages.

The Ottawa Police Service (OPS) is coordinating with national agencies, including the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which has increased its involvement in law enforcement vis-à-vis the protests. In a statement issued on Friday, Ottawa Police said it was “working with all three levels of government, to affect a safe, timely and lawful end to this unlawful and unacceptably dangerous demonstration”.

Meanwhile, the agency Abacus Data has released a poll showing that nearly a third of those sampled feel they “have a lot in common” with the protesters. However, the numbers for those disagreeing with the convoy are double those in support, at 68%.

The agency’s Bruce Anderson said, “I think these numbers reflect a combination of things – clearly a good number of people share frustration with the seemingly endless pandemic and the measures that are making life uncomfortable, and some find themselves aligned with this part of the protestors’ message. At the same time, a substantial majority don’t feel they can identify with everything about the protest and many were turned off by the methods and messages that they observed from the convoy, once it arrived in Ottawa.”

