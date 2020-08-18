e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Google fights ‘pay for news’ plan with threat to Oz users

Google fights ‘pay for news’ plan with threat to Oz users

Google is fighting a rearguard action to prevent the measures from kicking in - and been accused by Australia of spreading “misinformation”.

world Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:28 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Sydney
Australia announced last month that firms such as Google and Facebook would have to pay news media for content.
Australia announced last month that firms such as Google and Facebook would have to pay news media for content.(Reuters File Photo )
         

US technology giant Google went on the offensive on Monday against an Australian plan forcing digital giants to pay for news content, telling users their personal data would be “at risk”.

Australia announced last month that firms such as Google and Facebook would have to pay news media for content.

The measures will include fines worth millions of dollars for non-compliance and force transparency around the algorithms that the firms use to rank content.

Google is fighting a rearguard action to prevent the measures from kicking in - and been accused by Australia of spreading “misinformation”. On Monday, it told users in a new homepage pop-up that “the way Aussies use Google is at risk” and their search experience “will be hurt” by the changes.

Google, in an open letter, claimed it would be forced to hand over users’ search data to news media companies and give them information that would “help them artificially inflate their ranking” above other websites. Google says it already partners with Australian news media by paying them millions of dollars each year, suggesting the changes could put its free services “at risk”.

“Rather than encouraging these types of partnerships, the law is set up to give big media companies special treatment and to encourage them to make enormous and unreasonable demands that would put our free services at risk,” the letter states.

tags
top news
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
Donald Trump’s plane nearly hit by small drone: Reports
National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American firms, alleges China
National security US’ excuse to bring down non-American firms, alleges China
SC to decide on Tuesday if PM CARES Fund violates Disaster Management law
SC to decide on Tuesday if PM CARES Fund violates Disaster Management law
Foreign secy Harsh Shringla to visit Bangladesh, likely to meet PM Sheikh Hasina
Foreign secy Harsh Shringla to visit Bangladesh, likely to meet PM Sheikh Hasina
Bhushan contempt case: SC to examine when can a judge be accused of corruption
Bhushan contempt case: SC to examine when can a judge be accused of corruption
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19
Biocon executive chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tests positive for Covid-19
Covid update: China’s 1st vaccine patent; New Zealand relapse; UP Assembly scare
Covid update: China’s 1st vaccine patent; New Zealand relapse; UP Assembly scare
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesBaramulla EncounterIndia, Nepal MeetingIndia Covid-19 TallyAnkita LokhandeSushant Singh RajputNishikant Kamat dies

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In